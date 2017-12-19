Endress+Hauser delegation visits BHOS

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

Representatives of Swiss company Endress+Hauser Instruments International AG and its official partner in Azerbaijan "Sigma Technical Services Company" have visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to meet with its rector Elmar Gasimov. The meeting was attended by the Higher School management and Gert-Jan Verhagen, Regional Service Manager of Endress+Hauser İnstruments İnternational AG Central Asian Support Center in Kazakhstan, Joern Lange, the Product Development Manager in Germany, Andrey Tyunkin, Head of Central Asian Support Center in Kazakhstan and Samir Elyazov, Business Development Manager of "Sigma Technical Services Company" in Azerbaijan.

Rector Elmar Gasimov drew the audience's attention to the activities, statistical indicators and achievements of the higher school. He also briefed the meeting participants on the BHOS new campus and labs created there by leading companies in the field.

The Swiss delegation made presentations of Endress + Hauser and Sigma Technical Services, highlighting the company's local installation services and services supported by local staff. The sides also discussed prospects for future cooperation, as well as the experimental production programs and enlightenment of students.

Head of the Department of Process Automation Engineering Manafaddin Namazov, pointed to the fact that the students who have been researching various aspects of the field have been using Endress + Hauser publicly available engineering software and process automation educational e-modules for over 3 years, and thanked the company's representatives for creating this opportunity for the students.

Endress+Hauser has been a leading supplier of products, solutions and services for industrial process measurement and automation for more than 60 years.