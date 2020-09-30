Baku, September 30, AZERTAC On September 30, starting at 08.00 am, the units of the armed forces of Armenia subjected to artillery fire the Tartar city, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC. “According to initial reports, civilian infrastructure was damaged, and there are wounded,” the ministry said.

AZERTAG.AZ : Enemy subjected to artillery fire city of Tartar

