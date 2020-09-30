Enemy subjected to artillery fire city of Tartar
AzerTAg.az
30.09.2020 [10:47]
Baku, September 30, AZERTAC
On September 30, starting at 08.00 am, the units of the armed forces of Armenia subjected to artillery fire the Tartar city, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“According to initial reports, civilian infrastructure was damaged, and there are wounded,” the ministry said.
