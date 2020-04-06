England boss Southgate takes 30 per cent pay cut in bid to ease coronavirus burden on FA

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed to a 30 per cent pay cut as part of the Football Association’s bid to cut costs during the coronavirus pandemic, according to goal.com.

Leading performers across the sporting world have found themselves thrust under the spotlight during a global health crisis.

Calls for Premier League players to join the fight and forgo some of their sizeable salaries have been mounting, with government officials getting involved.

A number of clubs, with billionaire owners on board, have vowed to continue honouring the salaries of their staff during a testing time for all concerned. Others, such as Liverpool, have stated their intention to make use of the furlough scheme put in place by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.