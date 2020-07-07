  • HOMEPAGE
    English Premier League game sets televiewer record

    07.07.2020 [16:46]

    Baku, July 7, AZERTAC

    The English Premier League broke a TV audience record as 5.7 million people watched Sunday's match between Southampton and Manchester City on BBC, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The BBC said on Monday that the game became this division's most-watched game on TV.

    Southampton won 1-0 against the last season's champions at St. Mary's Stadium.

    The UK channel added that it will air live another Premier League game between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers on July 15 as well as the 2020 FA Cup final on Aug. 1.

