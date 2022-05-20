Enjoy fantastic track at Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 in Baku – city that blends history and modernity, where West meets East

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Since debuting in 2016, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has proved itself one of the best races of the Formula 1 season.

Last year’s race took place without spectators due to the COVID-19 crisis yet still managed to produce a fantastic spectacle, full of talking points and surprises. And given the unique challenges posed by the Baku City Circuit, this year promises to be no different.

Long straights, high speeds and close brushes with the wall make the Azerbaijan Grand Prix an action-packed race

The first F1 race in Azerbaijan took place in 2016 under the banner of the European Grand Prix, which saw Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas clocking a new top speed for an F1 car (378km/h).

However, the race really came to life over the next two years, in 2017 and 2018, when crashes, quarrels and unexpected winners meant that both events were voted “race of the season” by F1 fans.

The 2020 race, postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, once again produced another new winner in Sergio Perez of Red Bull.

Fantastic track - cars rushing through the ancient city offers fans stunning impressions

What makes the Azerbaijan Grand Prix so unique and unpredictable is the track.

At just over 6.003km, the Baku City Circuit is the second longest circuit in F1.

It’s also F1’s fastest street circuit with drivers comfortably reaching speeds of 360km/h along the over 2km-long straight along Neftchilar Avenue, Baku city.

Moreover, many of the 20 turns are sharp, especially around Baku’s Old City, which leaves little room for error. So skill, discipline, teamwork and fortune are more important than car speed.

A stunning spectacle - an exhibition of Azerbaijan’s bustling capital

Designed by German engineer Hermann Tilke, the leading track designer in F1, the Baku City Circuit is an exhibition of Azerbaijan’s vibrant capital.

Weaving around the city centre, it takes in its wonderful contrasts of east and west, ancient and modern.

Spectators can admire the 12th-century walls of the Old City along with elegant streets like Istiglaliyyat built at the turn of the 20th century which are lined by an eclectic mix of architecture.

The long finishing straight runs parallel to the tree-filled Seaside Boulevard and passes landmarks including the mysterious Maiden Tower and Soviet-era Government House.

Azerbaijan GP race winners for previous years are as follows:

2016 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2017 - Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019 - Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2020 – Not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic

2021 - Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Coming soon – Long-awaited autograph session, F1 practice sessions, qualifying session, an F2 race and the Azerbaijan GP

Baku is looking forward to welcoming back F1 fans for this year’s event, which takes place on the weekend of 10-12 June.

Events on track will include F1 practice sessions, the qualifying session, an F2 race and the Azerbaijan GP.

A long-awaited autograph session of Formula 1 fans finally returns to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022 after a two-year break.

On June 11, all ticket holders will be able to see their favorite stars during the autograph session, taking place at the F1 Village Vending Area right next to F1 Village Stage.

In the autograph session scheduled before F1 Third Practice Session, fans will have the chance to meet with the star drivers of the royal class of motor races, take photos, and take small memorabilia as signed postcards, leaving fond memories in their minds and hearts.

In addition to autograph sessions, this year's ticket holders will also be able to join Pit Lane Walk.

The Pit Lane Walk is scheduled for June 9, Thursday of the race week.

Only fans with a three-day ticket will be able to join the Pit Lane Walk in Baku.

Baku City Circuit (BCC) urges the fans to hurry up to get their ticket and watch the race closely to experience unforgettable moments of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Formula 1 fans across the globe know they should always expect the unexpected and pack for the unpredictable in Baku!