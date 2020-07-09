  • HOMEPAGE
    Enrollees choosing UNEC will be able to get two diplomas in 4 years

    09.07.2020 [12:29]

    Baku, July 9, AZERTAC

    Applicants who choose UNEC will have the opportunity to receive a diploma from Europe and Russia, along with UNEC, upon graduation.

    UNEC implements a dual degree program at the bachelor's level with the University of Montpellier in France, ICD International Business School in France, Moscow State University of Humanities and Economics and the National Research University - Russian Higher School of Economics. Undergraduates also have the opportunity to join the international program of University of London of Great Britain / London School of Economics (LSE).

    Students who join the dual degree program will receive a diploma from a foreign university of their choice, along with UNEC, upon completion of their four-year education. This gives them a great opportunity to learn foreign educational experience, as well as to become competitive professionals who are more flexible in meeting the requirements of the labor market when they graduate.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Enrollees choosing UNEC will be able to get two diplomas in 4 years
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
