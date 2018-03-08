    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Erdogan, Rouhani discuss Syrian cease-fire, Eastern Ghouta

    08.03.2018 [11:46]

    Baku, March 8, AZERTAC

    The Turkish and Iranian leaders on Wednesday discussed recent developments in Syria, especially the besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta, according to Turkish presidential sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In a phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani stressed that their nations plus Russia must work together to make the UN’s Syria cease-fire a reality, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

    The two leaders agreed to accelerate efforts to realize the cease-fire in order to end the tragedy in Eastern Ghouta and deliver humanitarian aid to civilians.

    The presidents also exchanged views about the trilateral summit between Turkey, Iran, and Russia set for next month in Istanbul.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Erdogan, Rouhani discuss Syrian cease-fire, Eastern Ghouta
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.03.2018 [16:00]
    Russia’s Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Chechnya
    07.03.2018 [14:18]
    Turkey, Russia, Iran summit likely in early April
    06.03.2018 [18:45]
    Russian transport plane crashes in Syria
    06.03.2018 [11:20]
    First Japanese woman appointed commander of the ship group of the Navy
    Erdogan, Rouhani discuss Syrian cease-fire, Eastern Ghouta