    Erdogan, UK's May discuss Jerusalem over phone

    19.12.2017 [11:13]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May had a phone conversation late Monday, according to presidential sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The two leaders discussed the recent developments on Jerusalem and bilateral relations, said the Turkish sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

    Erdogan and May said the tensions that had arisen in the region after the U.S move on Jerusalem were worrisome. Erdogan and May emphasized that the two-state solution was the most rational path for the peace process

    They also spoke about the U.S veto of the UN Security Council resolution that rejected the establishment of diplomatic facilities in the city of Jerusalem.

    They said new tensions that could put the peace process in the region at risk needed to be avoided, emphasizing the role of the international community.

    Erdogan and May also highlighted that the two countries were pleased with the improved cooperation between the U.K. and Turkey, especially in the defense industry.

    The U.S. on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that rejects the establishment of diplomatic facilities in the contested city of Jerusalem, breaking with the rest of the council.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Erdogan, UK's May discuss Jerusalem over phone
