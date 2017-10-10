    • / WORLD

    Erdogan blames US for initiating visa row with Turkey

    10.10.2017 [21:23]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday laid the blame for the current visa row with the U.S. at Washington’s door, according to Anadolu Agency.

    “The offender in this problem is the United States of America itself,” Erdogan told a news conference in Belgrade, Serbia.

    The U.S. Embassy on Sunday announced the suspension of non-immigration visas for Turkish nationals following the arrest of a Turkish employee at the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul.

    In a retaliatory move, Turkey's Washington Embassy also suspended non-immigrant visa services, saying, "Recent events have forced Turkish Government to reassess the commitment of the Government of the United States to the security of Turkish Mission facilities and personnel."

    Outgoing U.S. Ambassador John Bass announced the visa suspension and issued a video on Monday discussing his decision, but there has yet to be any official comment from Washington.

