  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Erdogan says Armenia 'biggest threat to regional peace'

    27.09.2020 [18:13]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    Armenia's latest violations along the border with Azerbaijan in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region have shown that it is the biggest threat to regional peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Twitter that Turkey fully stands by Azerbaijan, and lamented the international community's "double standards" by not condemning Armenian aggression.

    Erdogan said Turkey will continue its solidarity with Azerbaijan, urging the global community to stand by the latter.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Erdogan says Armenia 'biggest threat to regional peace'
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2020 [21:12]
    Azerbaijani FM updates EU High Representative on Armenia’s military provocation
    27.09.2020 [20:50]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs have phone talk
    27.09.2020 [20:38]
    Azerbaijani FM, EU Special Representative hold phone conversation
    27.09.2020 [20:27]
    President Ilham Aliyev signs Decree declaring martial law
    Erdogan says Armenia 'biggest threat to regional peace'