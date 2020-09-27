Erdogan says Armenia 'biggest threat to regional peace'

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

Armenia's latest violations along the border with Azerbaijan in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region have shown that it is the biggest threat to regional peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Twitter that Turkey fully stands by Azerbaijan, and lamented the international community's "double standards" by not condemning Armenian aggression.

Erdogan said Turkey will continue its solidarity with Azerbaijan, urging the global community to stand by the latter.