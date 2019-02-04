    • / WORLD

    Erdogan to meet with Putin in Sochi on February 14

    04.02.2019 [10:43]

    Baku, February 4, AZERTAC

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi on February 14, according to TASS.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cvusoglu said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper on February 1 that a Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syrian settlement will be held in Russia’s Sochi on February 14. According to the NTV television channel, the three leaders, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Hassan Rouhani of Iran, will discuss the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

