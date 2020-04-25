Eredivisie season cancelled and title left vacant

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) have confirmed that the rest of the Eredivisie season will be cancelled, according to MARCA.

All sporting events in the Netherlands were banned until September by the Dutch government earlier this week.

For the first time since the World War Two, there will be no title winner in the Eredivisie. Ajax, who are currently top of the league and defending champions, won't be handed the title by default despite being eight points clear of second place AZ Alkmaar.

The spots for next season's UEFA competitions will be decided by the current league table. That means Ajax and AZ will go into the Champions League and Feyenoord, PSV and Willem II going into the Europa League.

There will be no promotions or relegations between the Netherlands' top two divisions.

ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk - the bottom two teams in the Eredivisie - will stay in the top flight, while Cambuur and De Graafschap - the top two teams in the second tier - won't be promoted.