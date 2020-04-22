Eredivisie to end season as Prime Minister Rutte bans professional football until September

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) has said it intends to end the 2019-20 Eredivisie season after Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday that all professional football is banned until September 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to goal.com.

The Dutch top flight has been suspended since early March, with nine games remaining and Ajax ahead of AZ at the top of the table on goal difference.

Though many leagues across Europe are considering a return in the summer with games behind closed doors, Rutte said at a press conference that even matches with no fans will not happen until autumn at the earliest.