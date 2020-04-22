  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Eredivisie to end season as Prime Minister Rutte bans professional football until September

    22.04.2020 [11:53]

    Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

    The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) has said it intends to end the 2019-20 Eredivisie season after Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday that all professional football is banned until September 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to goal.com.

    The Dutch top flight has been suspended since early March, with nine games remaining and Ajax ahead of AZ at the top of the table on goal difference.

    Though many leagues across Europe are considering a return in the summer with games behind closed doors, Rutte said at a press conference that even matches with no fans will not happen until autumn at the earliest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Eredivisie to end season as Prime Minister Rutte bans professional football until September
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.04.2020 [18:07]
    Wuhan Zall back home after 104 days away because of lockdown
    21.04.2020 [11:46]
    Bayern Munich star Davies signs new contract until 2025
    19.04.2020 [11:17]
    China`s Guangzhou Evergrande start work on world's largest football stadium with 100,000 capacity
    18.04.2020 [12:19]
    Kylian Mbappe named world`s fastest player
    Eredivisie to end season as Prime Minister Rutte bans professional football until September