Erik ten Hag 'wants to bring Christian Eriksen to Manchester United'

Baku, April 27, AZERTAC

Incoming Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to sign Christian Eriksen, according to Sports Mole.

The Denmark international's contract with Brentford is due to expire at the end of June, and he has been strongly linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer.

However, according to the Daily Star, there is also firm interest from Man United, with Ten Hag keen to bring him to Old Trafford as part of the rebuild at the club.

The report claims that the Dutchman views the 30-year-old as 'the perfect signing to launch his revolution', as he prepares to take charge of the 20-time English champions at the end of the campaign.

Having had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, Eriksen left former club Inter Milan, moving to the Bees on a free transfer in January.

The Dane previously played in the Premier League for Tottenham between 2013 and 2020, making over 300 appearances for the North London club before leaving for Italy.

Eriksen has impressed during his short time at Brentford, scoring once and providing two assists in seven Premier League appearances, but it is thought to be unlikely that he will sign a new deal with Thomas Frank's side.