    Estonian parliamentary delegation pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs

    23.05.2022 [15:23]

    Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

    A delegation led by President of the Estonian Parliament (Riigikogu) Juri Ratas, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Martyrs.

    The delegation paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    The visitors then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku, as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as landscaping work carried out in the city.

