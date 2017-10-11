Etihad Airways to launch flights to Baku

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

The UAE-based Etihad Airways has announced the launch of scheduled flights between Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, effective 2 March 2018.

The service will be operated three times a week using a 136-seat Airbus A320, configured with 16 seats in Business Class and 120 in Economy.

The new route is being introduced to capitalize on the strong and growing demand for flights between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan, the airline reported.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said the creation of the first ever air corridor linking the two capital cities demonstrates the importance of strengthening business, tourism and cultural ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan introduced a visa waiver programme for UAE nationals in November 2015 and expanded it to other GCC nations in early 2016. This prompted a surge in travel from across the GCC to the emerging tourist destination located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, which offers visitors access to vast areas of unspoiled nature and centuries-old culture. Baku, which sits on the Caspian Sea, is the country’s primary gateway and commercial center.

“Based on the growth witnessed in recent months from the UAE and neighboring Gulf countries to Azerbaijan, we are confident that the new route will boost traffic from the UAE, and in turn we look forward to welcoming Azerbaijanis on our flights to Abu Dhabi and beyond," Baumgartner said.

In the first nine months of 2016, foreign tourists visiting Azerbaijan totaled 1.7 million. The number of visitors from the UAE and GCC increased 30 times on the same nine-month period in 2015, fuelled by the easing of visa restrictions.

The UAE-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Committee previously said both countries were to focus on nine key areas for bilateral cooperation, including air transport, tourism, communications, environment, water, agriculture, renewable energy, modern technology and industry.