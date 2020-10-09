  • HOMEPAGE
    Eurasian Economic Summit throws spotlight on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    09.10.2020 [09:38]

    Istanbul, October 9, AZERTAC

    The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed during the 23rd Eurasian Economic Summit, the annual two-day summit, organized by the Istanbul-based Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation.

    The Summit, which is being held online this year due to COVID-19, will feature discussions on the topic "Ongoing human drama - Nagorno-Karabakh", "Peace and security", "Terrorism and regional conflicts", "New balances of power in globalization, and respect and management in the light of new balances in post-coronavirus era", and "Change leaders - women's leadership platform.

    The 23rd Eurasian Economic Summit started on October 7. During the summit, participants from some 40 countries will explore ways to deal with various issues in the post-pandemic era, including the new world economy, sustainable energy policies and regional conflict.

    Gunel Malikova

    Special Correspondent

