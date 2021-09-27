EuroNest PA Bureau session highlights new realities emerged in South Caucasus

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

A meeting of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly Bureau, moderated by the PA co-chairmen Andrius Kubilius and Maka Bochorishvili in the videoconference format, highlighted the new realities and the opportunities for cooperation emerged in the region as a result of the cessation of the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.

Following the adoption of the agenda, the participants considered the approval of the minutes of the sessions held on 19 April and 25 June 2021.

The Eastern Partnership member states’ delegation leaders spoke about the current economic and political developments unfolding in their countries, of the state of affairs with the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination progress status. The speakers also touched upon issues of regional security and territorial integrity protection.

Head of Azerbaijani delegation to EuroNest PA Azer Karimli highlighted the unique cooperation opportunities formed in the region due to Azerbaijan’s liberation of its lands after almost thirty years of the Armenian occupation. He said that the new realities provided for creation of normal and mutually beneficial relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the relations that would be based on the international laws. “The same realities allowed establishing a lasting peace in the region. Moreover, all the countries of the region not barring Armenia can enjoy the favourable conditions to promote economic development, trade and communication lines,” Karimli added. He also spoke of the implementation of the Zangazur corridor, and the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated provinces.

The Bureau session discussed issues related to fostering the bonds amongst the Eastern Partnership countries, the run-up to the EP summit due towards the end of this year and other topics. The session also featured consultations on the future of the EuroNest PA, as well as appropriate decisions in this regard.