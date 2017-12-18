    • / POLITICS

    Euronews TV channel highlights Bakutel-2017 exhibition
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev responds to questions from the channel`s correspondent VIDEO

    18.12.2017 [19:37]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Euronews TV channel has highlighted Bakutel-2017 exhibition in Baku. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev responded to questions from the channel`s correspondent.

    Answering questions from Euronews correspondent, President Ilham Aliyev said: "Development of information and communication technologies is one of our key tasks. This is necessary as part of our strategy of economic diversification."

    The feature story points to the fact that according to the International Telecommunication Union`s ICT Development Index 2017, Azerbaijan ranks 65th among 176 countries.

    The story says that Bakutel-2017, Azerbaijan International Exhibition and Conference on Telecommunications and Information Technologies, is dedicated to the virtual and complete reality. One of the key priorities is to combine these technologies in order to look for new types of products, Euronews says.

