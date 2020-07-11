European Alliance of News Agencies online webinar discusses topical issues of media VIDEO

Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

The online webinar of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) held on Friday has mainly focused on the topical issues of media, as well as the activities of news agencies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The coronavirus pandemic also affects the activities of journalists, and the spread of fake information impedes the work of the media organizations. Currently, the fight against fake news has become the main focus for news agencies," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agence France-Presse (AFP) Fabrice Fries at the online webinar.

Speaking about the impacts of the pandemic on the activities of news agencies Fabrice Fries said: "We are trying to diversify our activities and test ourselves in new areas. Fighting fake news has become the main direction of our activities. There is evidently a real need for this today. "

Addressing the webinar, AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov emphasized that current efforts and joint steps taken at the global level could play an important role in addressing the existing problems. Aslan Aslanov highlighted Azerbaijan's initiatives in establishing global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19. "During the online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to Covid-19, President Ilham Aliyev proposed holding a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 130 countries supported President Ilham Aliyev's initiative and we believe that day is not far,” Aslan Aslanov said.

Aslan Aslanov informed his European colleagues about how the activities at AZERTAC new agency were adapted to the current epidemiological conditions. He also mentioned that since the beginning of the pandemic, news agencies have significantly contributed to the fight against fake news at the global level and continue their efforts in this direction.

Other speakers, including CEO of UK’s Press Association (PA) Clive Marshall, CEO of the German news agency DPA, president of the EANA Peter Kropsch, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Italian ANSA agency Stefano De Alessandri spoke about the future of news agencies, the impact of the crisis on journalism and transformation of the media industry.

EANA was founded on August 21, 1956 in connection with a conference on new media technology held in Strasbourg. The organization, which has a significant impact on global information policy, brings together 32 European news agencies. They include major news agencies such as the Press Association (PA) of the Great Britain, France Press (FP) of France, DPA of Germany, EFE of Spain, TASS of Russia, and Anadolu Agency of Turkey. AZERTAC, a member of EANA since 2008, is closely involved in the organization's activity.