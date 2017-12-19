‘European Parliament-Azerbaijan relations are developing’

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

“Relations between the European Parliament and Azerbaijan are developing,” said President of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe, MEP Jan Zahradil as he met with members of the Milli Majlis-EU Cooperation Committee in Baku.

Zahradil underlined that he will put forward proposals on expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan. “The Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe is the only body, which maintains comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.”

Co-chairman of the Milli Majlis-EU Cooperation Committee Javanshir Feyziyev hailed the relations between the European Parliament and the Milli Majlis, which were restored in 2016. “Over the past two years the Azerbaijani delegates visited the European Parliament four times, held a number of meetings and participated in various international events. The members of the European Parliament have also repeatedly visited Azerbaijan. All this is evidence of close ties,” Feyziyev noted.