Euroroad20 to be held in Plouay

Baku, July 7, AZERTAC

The city of Plouay (France) will host the 2020 Road European Championships from 24 to 28 August, according to official website of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC).

The decision was taken in the last few hours after preparatory talks with the French Cycling Federation, the organising committee of the City of Plouay and local authorities.

Located in the heart of Britanny in the department of Morbihan, the city of Plouay has always had very close links with cycling with over 80 editions of the Bretagne Classic Ouest-France, a race registered on the UCI World Tour calendar, the GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT for the Women’s Elite and the UCI Road World Championships in 2000 then, this year, the Road European Championships that will strengthen even further this bond with cycling.

Although the final details of the circuit are still being determined, the programme for the continental event includes all Time-Trial races on the opening day (Monday 23 August), then Road races with the Men’s Elite race on Wednesday 26 August. That will enable Elite riders to first of all compete in the national championships scheduled in most European countries on 23 August, then travel to Nice (France) for the start of the Tour de France.