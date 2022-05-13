Eurovision 2022: Azerbaijan qualifies for Grand Final VIDEO

Turin, May 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Nadir Rustamli has booked a spot in the Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy.

Nadir performed her entry Fade to Black, 4th in the second Semi-Final.

He is the most recent winner of The Voice of Azerbaijan. With the full support of fans from the land of fire, and a hardworking team behind the scenes, Nadir is ready to win more hearts in Torino at Eurovision 2022 with his emotional ballad Fade to Black.

The song is written and composed by Thomas Stengaard and Andreas Stone Johansson. Thomas Stengaard songs are well known to Eurovision viewers with the songwriter being part of the teams that produced the Eurovision entries “El Diablo” and “Adrenalina” for Cyprus and San Marino respectively in 2021.

Azerbaijan will perform in the second half of the Grand Final together with Belgium, Poland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Serbia.

They are to compete with another 10 that who was selected on Thursday and the "big five" who qualify for the final automatically -- France, Italy, Great Britain, Spain, and Germany -- for the big prize of the continent's best on Saturday.

The Grand Final will take place on 14 May 2022. The slogan for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is “The Sound of Beauty”.

Nihad Budagov

Special Correspondent