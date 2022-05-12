Eurovision 2022: Ukraine among 10 to reach the final as world's biggest pop music contest kicks off

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

The biggest pop music competition in the world commenced with the first semifinal on Tuesday night, seeing 10 out of 17 countries earn their place in the final -- including the Ukrainian entry, widely expected to finish on top of the podium, according to Euronews.

Lithuania, Switzerland, Armenia, Norway, Moldova, Iceland, Greece, Portugal, and the Netherlands also made the cut.

They are to compete with another 10 that will get selected on Thursday and the "big five" who qualify for the final automatically -- France, Italy, Great Britain, Spain, and Germany -- for the big prize of the continent's best on Saturday.