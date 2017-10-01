    • / SPORTS

    Evander Holyfield: I am given warm welcome in Baku

    01.10.2017 [19:18]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Former heavyweight boxing world champion Evander Holyfield has said he is being given a warm welcome in Baku.

    “This is my first visit to Baku. I am being shown warm hospitality,” Holyfield told a press conference as he will attend the 55th Convention of the World Boxing Council in the Azerbaijani capital on Monday.

    The former heavyweight world champion said he is happy to be part of the World Boxing Council.

