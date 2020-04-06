Evdeqal.az website launched

Baku, April 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched the www.evdeqal.az digital platform, a one-stop for all e-services available to citizens in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Preventive measures, such as physical distancing taken to fight new COVID-19 pandemic brought out rising demand for online shops, products and services, online cinemas and in general, online ordering.

Visitors of evdeqal.az site can find links to online stores, e-education, e-health, e-entertainment, e-food and e-delivery.

The platform also provides advice on social distancing and staying at home, and offers numerous e-learning resources including information on ways of setting up and running digital businesses from home.

The site features a hotline number for the public (1181), and especially those most vulnerable, including the elderly, offering support and advice from volunteers.