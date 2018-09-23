    • / SOCIETY

    Event marking International Day of Peace held at Seaside National Park

    23.09.2018 [11:25]

    Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

    An event marking the International Day of Peace has been held at the Seaside National Park. The event was organized by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

    Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev highlighted the history of the International Day of Peace.

    Other speakers at the event included Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Elmira Suleymanova and UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai.

    Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva viewed an exhibition of handicrafts dedicated to the International Day of Peace.

    Leyla Aliyeva also met with athletes of the Boccia International Sports Federation.

