Everton set to sell Jordan Pickford with Tottenham and Newcastle keen

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Everton are ready to listen to offers for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford – even if they stay up, according to Talk Sport.

Pickford, 28, will push for a move if the Toffees are relegated from the Premier League to preserve his status as the Three Lions’ number one at the World Cup in Qatar.

Either way, manager Frank Lampard is contemplating cashing in on Pickford, 28, to fund a summer rebuild at Goodison Park.

Pickford, who joined Everton from hometown club Sunderland in 2017 for £25million, is one of the Merseysiders’ most saleable assets.

Tottenham are monitoring Pickford’s situation along with Newcastle, although his Sunderland links would make a switch to St James’ Park tricky.