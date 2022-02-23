Exhibition of works by People’s Artist Tahir Salahov inaugurated at New Tretyakov Gallery VIDEO

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

An exhibition entitled “Works from the collection of the Tretyakov Gallery” by People’s Artist Tahir Salahov has been launched at the New Tretyakov Gallery.

Works by the eminent artist are displayed in the exposition arranged within the “Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow”, held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Visitors are presented works by Tahir Salahov in the genre of still life, landscape, and portrait. The exposition starts by such famous works of the artist as “Gladiolus”, “Portrait of Gara Garayev” and “Aydan”.

Employee of the Tahir Salahov Foundation at the Tretyakov Gallery Elmira Jdanova informed that by this exhibition, the Tretyakov Gallery once more remembers Tahir Salahov.

“Works related to different periods are displayed at the exhibition. At the same time, one of the last works of the artist received by the gallery in 2019 – the work “The Morning Hunting” - is presented to visitors. Here are also works by Tahir Salahov dedicated to his native city, Baku. Tahir Salahov is a matchless person of art who combines in himself the love of both Azerbaijan and Russia. Traditions of two peoples are reflected in his creativity,” said Elmira Jdanova.