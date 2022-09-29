Export of Azerbaijani chemical industry products to Pakistan discussed
29.09.2022 [17:23]
Baku, September 29, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli has met with Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Production of Pakistan Imdadullah Bosal and Chairman of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan Rafeo Bashir Shah, the Ministry of Economy told AZERTAC.
The meeting, also attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, focused on the importance of implementing joint projects in areas of mutual interest between the two countries, opportunities for export of chemical industry products manufactured in Azerbaijan to Pakistan, as well as trade in agricultural products.
