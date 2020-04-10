Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC On the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev, an extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council has today been held through videoconferencing. The Summit focused on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the Summit.

