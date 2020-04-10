  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO

    10.04.2020 [16:08]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    On the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States Ilham Aliyev, an extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council has today been held through videoconferencing.

    The Summit focused on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

    President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the Summit.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    09.04.2020 [20:12]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    06.04.2020 [16:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of medical masks manufacturing enterprise in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park VIDEO
    03.04.2020 [12:23]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed work done as part of expanding Baku-Sumgayit highway
    The head of state also attended inauguration of pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Moscow Avenue and 20 January Street VIDEO
    31.03.2020 [15:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev received minister of economy VIDEO
    Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev VIDEO