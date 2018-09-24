F1 could implement four-part qualifying format in 2019

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Formula 1`s usual Saturday afternoon qualifying session could be tweaked for 2019 and divided up into four segments instead of three, according to f1i.com.

Currently, five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1 and Q2, leaving a final shootout of ten drivers to dispute pole.

However, according to Germany`s Auto Motor und Sport, next year`s grid-defining session could change see four drivers dropped at the end of three segments, therefore leaving just eight drivers to fight for pole position.

The change, promoted by Liberty Media, is destined to instill more tension into the session. It is not known however if the latter`s duration would increase or remain the same at 60 minutes.

The current sporting regulations state that the top ten drivers in Q1 must start their race on the tyre compound used to set their fastest time in Q2.

However, the rule has often been criticized in the past, with midfield runners sometimes purposely avoiding competing for Q1 in order to enjoy a freedom of tyre choice for Sunday, so this could perhaps also be the subject of change in the near future.

AMUS also reported that no change to the championship points system is foreseen by Formula 1.