    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    F1 could implement four-part qualifying format in 2019

    24.09.2018 [15:57]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    Formula 1`s usual Saturday afternoon qualifying session could be tweaked for 2019 and divided up into four segments instead of three, according to f1i.com.

    Currently, five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1 and Q2, leaving a final shootout of ten drivers to dispute pole.

    However, according to Germany`s Auto Motor und Sport, next year`s grid-defining session could change see four drivers dropped at the end of three segments, therefore leaving just eight drivers to fight for pole position.

    The change, promoted by Liberty Media, is destined to instill more tension into the session. It is not known however if the latter`s duration would increase or remain the same at 60 minutes.

    The current sporting regulations state that the top ten drivers in Q1 must start their race on the tyre compound used to set their fastest time in Q2.

    However, the rule has often been criticized in the past, with midfield runners sometimes purposely avoiding competing for Q1 in order to enjoy a freedom of tyre choice for Sunday, so this could perhaps also be the subject of change in the near future.

    AMUS also reported that no change to the championship points system is foreseen by Formula 1.

    AZERTAG.AZ :F1 could implement four-part qualifying format in 2019
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.09.2018 [13:46]
    Real beat Espanyol to go top of La Liga
    23.09.2018 [12:13]
    Manchester United 1 Wolves 1: Moutinho stunner sees Red Devils falter at home again
    22.09.2018 [21:15]
    Azerbaijan beat France 8-4 at European Polo Championships
    22.09.2018 [18:30]
    Azerbaijani Paralympic judo fighter Ilham Zakiyev presented with seventh dan
    F1 could implement four-part qualifying format in 2019