FAO Director General expresses interest in further strengthening existing cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations Qu Dongyu.

Welcoming Qu Dongyu, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan has always attached importance to cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies. Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s membership in the UN, the Minister emphasized that mutually beneficial cooperation has been implemented between the country and the FAO during this period. It was noted that Azerbaijan pays special attention to food security.

Director-General Qu Dongyu expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan and his fruitful meetings with the country's officials. He stressed that Azerbaijan has great potential for the development of food systems and agriculture. The Director-General drew attention to the development of cooperation in the field of digital transition in agriculture, the application of innovations, farmers' education.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories of the country, including the work in the field of agriculture and alternative energy, as well as the concept of "smart village" implemented in these areas. The Minister hailed the good cooperation and exchange of best experience with the UN specialized agencies in the process of restoration and reconstruction.

Director-General Qu Dongyu expressed interest in further strengthening the existing cooperation between FAO and Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the topic of agro-e-commerce or digital agriculture and food, research and development (R&D) projects, as well as digital development of rural areas, and emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and FAO in these areas.