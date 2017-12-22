    • / SPORTS

    FC Bayern extend Kingsley Coman's contract

    22.12.2017 [15:56]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    FC Bayern have tied Kinglsey Coman down to a new long-term contract at the club. The France international has extended his contract, which was due to expire on 30 June 2020, until 30 June 2023, according to the official website of the club.

    The 21 year-old, who first joined the club on loan from Juventus in 2015 before signing a permanent deal last summer, has scored 12 goals in 84 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and has also established himself in the French national team, racking up 15 caps. The winger has already been able to celebrate five league titles, three cup wins and four Supercup successes during his career at Paris Saint-Germain (2005-2014), Juventus (2014-2015) and Bayern.

