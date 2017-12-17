FC Neftchi to face Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian clubs in friendlies

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC Azerbaijani football club Neftchi will play several friendlies as part of their training camp in Antalya, Turkey. The club will take on Russian SKA-Khabarovsk, Krylia Sovetov Samara, Romanian Concordia Chiajna and Ukrainian Chornomorets.

