    FC Neftchi to face Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian clubs in friendlies

    17.12.2017 [17:29]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani football club Neftchi will play several friendlies as part of their training camp in Antalya, Turkey.

    The club will take on Russian SKA-Khabarovsk, Krylia Sovetov Samara, Romanian Concordia Chiajna and Ukrainian Chornomorets.

