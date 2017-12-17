FC Neftchi to face Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian clubs in friendlies
AzerTAg.az
17.12.2017 [17:29]
Baku, December 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani football club Neftchi will play several friendlies as part of their training camp in Antalya, Turkey.
The club will take on Russian SKA-Khabarovsk, Krylia Sovetov Samara, Romanian Concordia Chiajna and Ukrainian Chornomorets.
