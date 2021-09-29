  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    FC Qabala to face Dutch AZ Alkmaar

    29.09.2021 [13:03]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s football club Qabala will take on AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in the first leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Youth League.

    A team of Ukrainian referees will take charge of the match.

    AZERTAG.AZ :FC Qabala to face Dutch AZ Alkmaar
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2021 [12:00]
    Ajax beat Besiktas 2-0 with first-half goals in Champions League
    28.09.2021 [15:21]
    Azerbaijani female fencers win two medals in Bulgaria
    28.09.2021 [14:36]
    Azerbaijani Aliyev clinches bronze at World Military Boxing Championships
    27.09.2021 [18:30]
    Azerbaijani gymnasts rank 2nd at European Age Group Competitions in Italy
    FC Qabala to face Dutch AZ Alkmaar