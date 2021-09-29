FC Qabala to face Dutch AZ Alkmaar

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s football club Qabala will take on AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands in the first leg of the 2021/2022 UEFA Youth League. A team of Ukrainian referees will take charge of the match.

