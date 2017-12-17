    • / SPORTS

    FC Qabala to have training camp in Turkey

    17.12.2017 [14:30]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani football club Qabala will embark on a training camp in Antalya, Turkey, from January 5 to 17, 2018.

    The training camp will feature seven friendlies with Turkish, Swiss, Russian, Macedonian and Czech clubs.

