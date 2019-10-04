    • / SPORTS

    FC Qarabag beat Dudelange 4-1 in UEFA Europa League match

    04.10.2019 [09:50]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani football club Qarabag have thrashed Luxembourgish Dudelange 4-1 in the UEFA Europa League Group A match in Luxembourg.

    Qarabag`s Abdellah Zoubir found the net in the 11th minute before Míchel headed in the second in the 30th minute.

    After the Azerbaijani side`s second goal a drone carrying the flag of the unrecognized "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic suddenly appeared over the stadium". The game was suspended for 15 minutes.

    Richard Almeida scored the third for Qarabag after the break. Dani Quintana fired a powerful shot straight into the middle of the goal in the 69th minute to add fourth for the Azerbaijani side.

    Dudelange had a consolation right near the end when Antoine Bernier found the net in the 90th minute.

