    FC Qarabag defender Marko Vešović gets Montenegro call-up

    17.05.2022 [12:03]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    FC Qarabag’s defender Marko Vešović has been called up by the Montenegro national football team for the upcoming UEFA Nations League group stage fixtures.

    The 31-year-old wing-back will join Montenegro who will face Romania, Finland, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 4, 7 and 11 respectively.

