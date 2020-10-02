Baku, October 2, AZERTAC Azerbaijan`s football club Qarabag will face Villarreal (Spain), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Israel) and Sivasspor (Turkey) in Group I after the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw was made in Nyon. The group stage matches will be held on October 22, October 29, November 5, November 26, December 3 and on December 10.

AZERTAG.AZ : FC Qarabag learn rivals for UEFA Europa League group stage

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter