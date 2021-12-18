  • HOMEPAGE
    FC Qarabag player Kady Borges wins UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of Group Stage

    18.12.2021 [11:24]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Attacking midfielder Kady Borges’ strike for FC Qarabag in their 4-1 away victory against Cypriot side AC Omonia on October 1 has been voted the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Group Stage.

    Kady's goal – a thunderous 52nd-minute shot from outside the penalty area in a 4-1 win for his side – received 28% of the vote.

     

