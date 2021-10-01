FC Qarabag thrash Omonia in UEFA Europa Conference League

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag earned an impressive 4-1 away victory against Cypriot side AC Omonia in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Kady Borges (52’, 90’), Ramil Sheydayev (73’) and Maksim Medvedev (79’) scored for the the Aghdam Horses. Claiming their first victory in the Europa Conference League, Qarabag now sit at the top of the Group H with 4 points.

