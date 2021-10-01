  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    FC Qarabag thrash Omonia in UEFA Europa Conference League

    01.10.2021 [13:41]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag earned an impressive 4-1 away victory against Cypriot side AC Omonia in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

    Kady Borges (52’, 90’), Ramil Sheydayev (73’) and Maksim Medvedev (79’) scored for the the Aghdam Horses.

    Claiming their first victory in the Europa Conference League, Qarabag now sit at the top of the Group H with 4 points.

    AZERTAG.AZ :FC Qarabag thrash Omonia in UEFA Europa Conference League
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.10.2021 [15:33]
    Azerbaijani judokas to vie for medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2021
    01.10.2021 [11:11]
    Galatasaray draw with Olympique Marseille, sit atop Group E in Europa League
    01.10.2021 [10:56]
    Bayern Munich star Lewandowski sets new Champions League record for longest winning streak
    30.09.2021 [14:34]
    Azerbaijan’s Rajabov beats Armenian Aronian at Champions Chess Tour Finals
    FC Qarabag thrash Omonia in UEFA Europa Conference League