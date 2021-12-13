  • HOMEPAGE
    FC Qarabag to face Marseille in UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off

    13.12.2021 [17:54]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani FC Qarabag will take on French Marseille in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off after the draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

    The first legs are scheduled for 17 February, with the second legs a week later.

    The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa Conference League group winners in the round of 16.

     

