FC Qarabag to face Marseille in UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off

Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani FC Qarabag will take on French Marseille in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-off after the draw was made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

The first legs are scheduled for 17 February, with the second legs a week later.

The winners of the eight ties will join the eight UEFA Europa Conference League group winners in the round of 16.