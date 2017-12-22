    • / SPORTS

    FC Qarabag to take on Polish, Ukrainian and Montenegrin clubs in Antalya

    22.12.2017 [17:10]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani football club Qarabag will clash with Polish Lechia Gdansk, Ukrainian FC Mariupol and Montenegrin FK Mladost Podgorica in friendlies.

    The matches will be held as part of Qarabag’s training camp in Antalya.

