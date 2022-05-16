The International Chess Federation reported that Russians and Belarusians will be allowed to play under the FIDE flag until December 31, 2022, according to Teller Report. To obtain permission to play at international competitions under the FIDE flag, Russian and Belarusian chess players must send a request to the federation, the organization's press service reports.

AZERTAG.AZ : FIDE extended permission for Russian chess players to play under flag of federation

