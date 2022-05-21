FIFA Members Associations Europe Director Elkhan Mammadov meets with FIFA Secretary General
AzerTAg.az
21.05.2022 [17:12]
Baku, May 21, AZERTAC
Director of FIFA Members Associations Europe Elkhan Mammadov has met with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in the FIFA European Members Associations headquarters in Paris.
Mammadov has assumed the position of the Director of FIFA Members Associations Europe on May 1, 2022.
