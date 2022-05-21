  • HOMEPAGE
    FIFA Members Associations Europe Director Elkhan Mammadov meets with FIFA Secretary General

    21.05.2022 [17:12]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Director of FIFA Members Associations Europe Elkhan Mammadov has met with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in the FIFA European Members Associations headquarters in Paris.

    Mammadov has assumed the position of the Director of FIFA Members Associations Europe on May 1, 2022.

    AZERTAG.AZ :FIFA Members Associations Europe Director Elkhan Mammadov meets with FIFA Secretary General
