Baku, May 21, AZERTAC Director of FIFA Members Associations Europe Elkhan Mammadov has met with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in the FIFA European Members Associations headquarters in Paris. Mammadov has assumed the position of the Director of FIFA Members Associations Europe on May 1, 2022.

AZERTAG.AZ : FIFA Members Associations Europe Director Elkhan Mammadov meets with FIFA Secretary General

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter