    FIFA formally opens investigation into Byron Castillo case

    12.05.2022 [12:13]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    FIFA "has invited the Ecuadorian Federation and the Peruvian Football Federation to present their positions to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee" in relation to the possible breach by Byron Castillo of the call-up criteria for eight matches he played with the Ecuadorian national team in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, according to Marca.

    FIFA thus responds to a complaint filed by the Chilean Federation before the Disciplinary Committee, in which it presented allegations about the possible falsification of documents granting Byron Castillo Ecuadorian nationality.

    The Chilean Federation denounced on the 5th that there is "innumerable proofs that the player was born in Colombia".

    The Ecuadorian national team qualified directly for the World Cup, along with Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, unlike Chile and Peru. The Peruvian team, which finished fifth behind Ecuador, will play in a play-off.

    A possible sanction by FIFA could imply the subtraction of points from Ecuador for the matches that Castillo played, which would alter the list of qualified players.

    FIFA formally opens investigation into Byron Castillo case
