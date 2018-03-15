FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC The 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup has started in Baku. The World Cup brings together more than 100 gymnasts from 25 countries. On the first day of the World Cup, Azerbaijani athletes Murad Agharzayev and Timur Bayramov will contest medals in the men’s floor and parallel bars events respectively, while Yulia Inshina and Marina Nekroskaya will compete in the women’s vault event.

