    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku

    15.03.2018 [13:35]

    Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

    The 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup has started in Baku.

    The World Cup brings together more than 100 gymnasts from 25 countries.

    On the first day of the World Cup, Azerbaijani athletes Murad Agharzayev and Timur Bayramov will contest medals in the men’s floor and parallel bars events respectively, while Yulia Inshina and Marina Nekroskaya will compete in the women’s vault event.

    AZERTAG.AZ :FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.03.2018 [16:53]
    Azerbaijani female gymnasts into FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup final
    15.03.2018 [16:11]
    Azerbaijani karate fighters win 10 medals in Turkish tournament
    15.03.2018 [16:10]
    Azerbaijan`s Mammadyarov draws with American Wesley So at FIDE World Chess Candidates Tournament
    14.03.2018 [20:24]
    Azerbaijani sambo wrestlers to vie for world medals in Russia
    FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku