FM: Georgia does not recognize 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC Georgia does not recognize the so-called independence of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and the 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a statement issued by the country’s Foreign Ministry said. “Georgia supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and supports the peaceful settlement of conflict based on the principles and norms of international law,” the statement added. Khatayi Azizov Special Correspondent

