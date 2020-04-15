  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    FM: Georgia does not recognize 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan

    15.04.2020 [13:49]

    Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

    Georgia does not recognize the so-called independence of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and the 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, a statement issued by the country’s Foreign Ministry said.

    “Georgia supports territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders and supports the peaceful settlement of conflict based on the principles and norms of international law,” the statement added.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :FM: Georgia does not recognize 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.04.2020 [19:31]
    Leyla Abdullayeva: "Elections" organized by the aggressor country are nothing but a mock election exercise with no legitimacy
    15.04.2020 [17:22]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Turkey for showing solidarity
    15.04.2020 [12:42]
    Georgian President expresses gratitude to President and people of Azerbaijan
    15.04.2020 [09:41]
    President: The results of the Munich Security Conference blew Armenian propaganda to smithereens
    FM: Georgia does not recognize 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan