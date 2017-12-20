FM Mammadyarov: We agreed to widen trilateral cooperation even more

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

“We agreed to continue our meetings in this format, widen cooperation and use potential of energy, transport, tourism and other fields to a greater extent,” said FM Elmar Mammadyarov at a press conference on the results of the fifth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey in Baku.

Mammadyarov underlined that Palestine issue has been also discussed today. “Azerbaijan will vote for the document, which is to be adopted at the UN General Assembly. President Ilham Aliyev expressed Azerbaijan`s position on Jerusalem at the summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul. We stand for it,” said the FM.

On energy cooperation, the minister underlined that TANAP pipeline will be put into commission next year. “Energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran is strengthening day-by-day. In addition, electric power exchange among the three countries is widening. Along with delegates from private and economic sectors, we will also discuss the ways of widening cooperation in the next meeting, which is to be held in Turkey,” Mammadyarov added.